DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks so much for running the piece I sent about the Make-A-Wish Benefit coming up at Fusion at the Lewiston Ramada. When I sent in the information, I made an error with the date and time. The correct date and time for the show with Continental Shakedown and guests is Saturday, April 13, starting at 8 a.m.

I wanted to let everyone know that as a direct result of the original Sun Spots about the show published on March 28, an anonymous donor has given a nearly new three-wheel motorized scooter valued at $800 for the silent auction. Sharing the news of this gift may help us find a home for it with someone who is willing to pay a reasonable price while benefiting Make-A-Wish Maine. Win-win potential! We will also have other items at the auction that evening including gift cards from local restaurants. There is no cover for the show and all are invited!

Thanks, Sun Spots, for helping us reach our goal. I sometimes can’t believe how far reaching Sun Spots can be. You rock!

— Ken, no town

ANSWER: In case anyone in Sun Spots Land missed the original information about this event, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is looking for silent auction items for the event to help raise funds. Any business or individual that would like to donate or volunteer can reach Ken Goodman at 577-5701 or [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In response to the March 28 Sun Spots about Habitant French Canadian Style Pea Soup, I wrote to the company, Campbell Soups of Canada, and they responded that they have ceased production of that soup. There may still be some inventory on store shelves in parts of Canada, but none in the U.S. and no more will be coming. I purchased a few cans on eBay from a Canadian seller, but the price is about $10 for a large (28 oz.) can.

— Michael, no town

ANSWER: What a shame! I do hope you all saved my recipe published in Sun Spots on March 29 and that you will give it a whirl. The soup is quite easy and very tasty, whether you make it with a ham bone or with chicken broth. If you’d like a vegetarian version, just use vegetable broth. My French-Canadian grandmother made this soup quite often and served it with homemade buttery biscuits or cornbread. It was the best!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A while ago you published information about a chalk-painting class in Lewiston. Was it a one-time event? If so, is there another one coming up?

— Sara, Lisbon

ANSWER: Questions about this type of furniture restoration are asked often here at Sun Spots! As luck would have it, there is a chalk-painting workshop at Creative Artisans of Maine on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. and an open house on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. These and other interior decorating and sewing workshops take place at 550 Lisbon St., Pepperill Mill, in Lewiston. Enter from Lisbon Street by Quoddy sign, third dock on the left. The first 10 attendees at the Saturday Open House will receive a gift certificate toward workshop time. Call Karen Pelletier at 713-4786 for more information.

