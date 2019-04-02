100 years ago: 1919

At the regular meeting of the wardens and vestry of St. Michael’s Church in Auburn, Monday evening, the following were chosen as delegates to the diocesan convention, at St. Luke’s Cathedral, in Portland, May 21: Charles R. Carter, Charles E. Holt and Walter I. Foss with Dr. J. Kenneth Green, George L. Foss, and Thomas Steel as alternates.

50 years ago: 1969

When the Auburn Senior Citizens meet today at the First Universalist Church, Elm St., Attorney L. Damon Scales will be the speaker. He will discuss wills and other legal matter. His program will include a skit by three men and members of the nominating committee, chaired by Charles Meade will get a new slate of officers for the coming year.

25 years ago: 1994

After five parking studies and 16 years of debate by city officials, the city’s fee-for-parking program went into effect April 1. Where commuters once parked for free in the Great Falls Plaza parking lot, regular users will now be required to pay $20 monthly or $18 quarterly. “It should not change people’s lives significantly, except they’ll be paying for their current spot,” said Assistant City Manager Patricia Finnigan. Revenue from the lot, projected to be $50,000 will go directly back into the lot to defray maintenance costs, said Finnigan.

