In his letter to the editor (March 28) Bob Mennealy made a compassionate point about acceptance of immigrants into America. The statement he used to express America’s greatness was anybody from any corner of the world can come to America to live and become an American.

He assumes that they are all coming with the best of intentions and can’t wait to learn English and be proud Americans.

I am sorry, but saying it doesn’t make it so.

Mennealy ended with a jab at President Trump. I will assume that as his original intent.

William Hanson, Peru

