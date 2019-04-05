LEWISTON — Central Maine Christian Academy, 390 Main St., recently held an awards ceremony for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

The following students received certificates:

High Honors: Rachel Frey, Marisa Wilkins, Anna Wilkins, Molly Gouette, Seth Espling, Olivia Morissette, Sophia Libby, Carter Anderson, Cora Morneault, Reese Timberlake and Abigail Hilton.

Second Honors: Talia St. Hilaire, Phoebe Gouette, Kallie St. Hilaire, Gavin Winslow, Anna Henry, Paxton Timberlake, Jaden Legere, Grace Markavich, Alex Hilton, Judith Ross, Michael Hilton, Grace Rosas, Azlin Artea, Eric Colapietro, Mallory Johnson, Aliza Pullen, Bailey Kimball, Ian McGuire, Serenity Couture, Meghan Markavich and Benjamin Ellingson.

Perfect Attendance Awards: Quil Artea, Isaiah Kosalski, Jimmy Marston, Alex McGuire, Caleb Bear, Dexter Wilbert, Adrianna Steward, Kayleigh Locke, Gavin Winslow, Judith Ross, Marek Johnson, Olivia Morissette, Renaldo Carty, Abigail Hilton, Seth Espling, Azlin Artea, Amelia Turgeon, Eric Colapietro, Juliet Turgeon, Gianna Colapietro, Cora Morneault, Alex Hilton, Mikayla Holbrook, Ethan Rines, Jaden Legere, Sophia Libby, Julian Bussiere, Jude Libby, Nyah Schroder, Janelle Turgeon, Jacob Turgeon, Annabella Artea, Giana St. Hilaire, Meghan Markavich, Anna Henry, Mallory Johnson and Ian McQuire.

Science Fair Awards: Grades six-eight, first place, Olivia Morissette; second, Abigail Hilton; and third, Azlin Artea and Ben Ellingson; biology, first, Anna Wilkins; second, Marisa Wilkins; and chemistry, first, Phoebe Gouette; and second, Alex Hilton.

