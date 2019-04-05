AUBURN — Wendy Thompson will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Village Inn, 165 High St.

Thompson served on the admissions staff at Bowdoin College from 2000-2012, where she evaluated thousands of applications and conducted hundreds of interviews. Prior to that, she was an admissions director for several boarding schools, an admissions officer at colleges in Pennsylvania and Virginia, and served on the faculty at college planning workshops at Lehigh University. Her admissions career spans 30 years and Thompson has been advising students in the college search, selection and application process since 2003.

Guests are welcome, and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant.

For more information, contact club President Thomas MacDonald at 207-333-4588, follow on Facebook or visit www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: