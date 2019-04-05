LEWISTON – Therese C. Brown, 82, of Auburn, passed away with her family by her side at Central Maine Medical Center on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1937 in St. Agatha, to Hilaire and Edith Bourgoin Rossignol. She was educated locally in St. Agatha.

She spent her career in the food service industry, at Happy Jack’s Restaurant and then retiring from Bates College dining services. Therese loved knitting, playing cards, music, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her two sons, Robby and his wife, Sandra Brown of Auburn, Keith and his wife, Erin Brown of Wales, one daughter, Pamela and her husband, Tony of Lewiston; nine grandchildren, Joey Brown, Jamie Beauparlant, Jenna Allred, Tori and Kylie Brown, Zachary and Chelsea Delcourt, Brandon and Cassidy Brown; eight great-grandchildren with one more on the way in August; many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly; one brother, Jean Paul and his wife, Arlene Thibeault of Sabattus, a sister, Rachel and her husband, Norman of Madawaska, a special brother-in-law, Joe Brown and his wife, Cheryl Brown of Haverhill, Mass.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by a son, Raymond Brown; one brother, Joseph Rossignol and his wife, Lucienne Rossignol.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME, 04240, on Sunday April 7, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church. Internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at www. Albert-Burpee.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: