MINOT – Mildred R. Parsons, 91, of Minot, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Hospice House in Auburn, Maine. She was the widow of Harold Parsons with whom she shared 66 years. Born in Auburn March 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Hansen and Ethel Ray. Mildred was a member of the Excelsior Grange and worked her way up to hold offices in both Maine State and Pomono Granges.Mildred was a homemaker, taking care of her family and loving husband.Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Harold, whom she married June 15, 1946; and by her son, Kenneth E. Parsons. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra R. Eaton of Mechanic Falls; and her son, Howard (Lee) and wife, Nancy, of Virginia; grandchildren, Stacy Major of South Paris, Stephanie Parsons of Saco, James Eaton of Connecticut, Philip Parsons of New York and Marie Parsons of Colorado; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Schooner Estates and Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice for going out of their way to make Mildred comfortable in her last days.A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., in the Chapman Room at Gracelawn Cemetery in Auburn. Following, there will be a celebration of life at 12 p.m., at the American Legion Hall on Washington Street in Auburn. Please visit www.theFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the:Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04240

