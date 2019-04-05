GREENE – Robert Edmund Footman, 82, of Greene, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:40 a.m. at home with his loving family by his side.

Robert was born in Lewiston, on Aug. 10, 1936 the son of Wallace Footman and Bella Lena St. Germaine Vye.

He married Shirley A. McIntire of Belgrade on Nov. 11, 1955. He attended Auburn schools. He drove tractor trailer trucks most of his life, including working for Carter Feeds, New England Feeds and Chapman Trucking.

He loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, driving trucks, stock car racing and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 63 years; two sons, James Footman and his girlfriend, Tracey Fitzpatrick of Winthrop and David Footman and his girlfriend, Michelle Roy of Lisbon, two daughters, Kathleen Bolduc of Norway and Kelly Ouellette and her husband, Dan of Monmouth; two sisters, Mary Leonas and her husband, Frank of Sabattus and Jill Arsenault and her husband, Danny of Auburn; a brother-in-law, Lee Weiher of Mississippi; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his stepfather, Robert Vye; two sisters, Faith and Francis and by three brothers, Gary, Larry and Randy.

The family wishes to thank the hospice nurses of Androscoggin Home Health and to Junior Farris of Greene Rescue.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Graveside services honoring Robert’s life will be held at the Clough Cemetery in Lewiston later in the spring.

There will not be any visitation. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

In lieu of flowers donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the

Kidney Foundation

of Maine

470 Forest Avenue

Portland, Maine 04101.

