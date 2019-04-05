Maine-based singer/songwriter Conor Page will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Pedro O’Hara’s, 134 Main St., Lewiston. Page has rural roots and a big city background. After extensive touring with his Chicago-based rock group, he was drawn back home to southern Maine to contribute to the thriving music scene. Rediscovering his natural draw to country music, packed with an eclectic mix of acoustic original songs and a love for covering everything from ’90s alternative hits to today’s biggest radio smashes, expect to dance to your favorites and sing along with all your guilty pleasures. There is no cover.
Ron Bergeron will play from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Bergeron been playing guitar for over 20 years and singing for even longer. His goal every show is to entertain the audience as best as he can with his great talent and light-hearted humor. He takes requests from a wide variety of songs, including quiet sentimental pop ballads to high-energy rock anthems, country, blues and American standards. For more information about either show, call 207-783-6200.
