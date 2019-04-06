HARTLAND – Bradley P. Hall Sr., 83, went home to his Lord and Savior April 4, 2019 at a Laconia, N.H. hospital. He was born Nov. 16, 1935 in Hartland, the youngest son of Frank and Pauline (Page) Hall. He was educated in local schools, and as a young man attended the Hartland Baptist and Methodist churches.

He was married to the late Edrie Jean Hubbard of Hartland in 1957 and had two sons. He was a member of the Hartland Rollerskating Club, and along with his friend, Aaron Shaffron, was Chairman and Director of the Hartland Youth Center. Upon the death of Edrie in 1963, he moved to Manchester, N.H., where he later married Carol Ann Whitaker of Conway, N.H. There he worked as head supervisor for the Security Heel Company for 31 years, moving to Lewiston in 1983 when the company relocated. While in Manchester, he was a beloved and devoted father to seven children and stepchildren, and was a member of several social clubs.

After moving back to Maine, he was a four year trustee of the Lisbon Left Hand Club. He retired from Security Heel in 1998 and worked for FISC Courier Service, part time, for four years, where he made many friends, from drivers to executives. The people, as well as the position, were sadly missed since his retirement in 2003. He had a lifelong love of fishing and hunting, and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, an organization he very highly regarded.

In 2003 he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he finally found his peace and real calling in life, and was ordained in the Aaronic Priesthood on March 27, 2011 and was working toward becoming a Melchizedek Priest.

He is survived by three children: Nancy Hall, Dan Hall, and James Vernard Hall; six siblings, Edward Hall, Betty Soucie, Orman Hall, Ken Hall, Alfreda Orosco, and Julie Gibney; six grandchildren, Corey Hall, Carrie Cornielsson, Serena Deabler, Eva May Hall, Eva Rose and James Hall Jr.; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many other cherished relatives and friends; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hall and Linda Losey; special friends, Jill and Diane, Bob and Cindy, Nancy and Carrie, and Dianne Goodwin. Last, but not least, a special lifelong friend and companion, Alice (Lally) Caldwell, who looked after him in the last years of his life. He couldn’t have done it without her. His memory will live in our hearts forever.

He was predeceased by his wife, Edrie; five sons, Kevin, Craig, Jon, Bradlee and Bradley P. Hall Jr.; two brothers, Raymond and Frank Hall; grandparents, Eva and Vernard Stanhope; two ex-wives, Norma and Sandra; and his final wife, Betty Lou (Emery) Hall, who was deeply and sadly missed until the time of his demise.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 11 at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Spring graveside committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday May 11, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

