FAYETTE – Tanya M. Desjardins, 57, a resident of Fayette, passed away at home, Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, with her loving family by her side, following a courageous 15 year battle with cancer. She fought very hard until the end. She was born April 21, 1961, in Lewiston, the daughter of Larry and Louise “Blondie” (Pare) Bryant. She was a 1979 graduate of Livermore Falls High School.She worked as a bank teller at Kennebec Savings Bank. She loved her annual “Sistahs” trip to Boothbay Harbor, always going in style in the convertible. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Family was everything to her and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Tanya had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Each and every morning she would wake up and sing to her family. For the last several months, her loving son stayed with her and made sure she had the best care. Her family will forever be grateful for his compassion and love for his mother. She is survived by her children; Amanda Grant and her husband, Eric of North Monmouth and Brian Desjardins and his wife, Meagan of Fayette; her grandchildren, Carter Desjardins and Avery Grant; her brothers, Gary Bryant and his wife, Brenda of Livermore and Rodney Bryant and his wife, Debbie of Gorham, her sisters, Debbie Demillo and her husband, Santo of Jay, Brenda Leclerc and her husband, Mark of Fayette, Crystal Vigue and her husband, Jim of Fayette, Kim Hamblin and her husband, Ross of Fayette; and many nieces and nephews.Tanya’s family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care. They were so helpful and caring.Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired, contributions may be made to:

Dempsey Cancer Center,

29 Lowell Street, 5th Flr.,

Lewiston, Maine 04240

