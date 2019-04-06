Women of the World (WOW) will hold its monthly luncheon on April 8 at noon at the Church of Universal Fellowship at 82 Main Street, Orono. The theme is “Maple Leaf.”

WOW is a group of international women, including Americans, who gather once a month in Orono around an ethnic lunch, to share their cultural heritages.

WOW is a great place to meet women from around the world and the perfect opportunity to learn about other cultures and taste food from around the world.

WOW members include women from all continents, and of all ages. This includes American women! Young children are welcome to come with their mothers. Membership is open to allwomen in this area of Maine.

There is no membership fee to join WOW but to help defray meal presentation expenses and facility rental, there is a fee for attending the monthly lunch: children under 6, no cost to attend with their mothers; children 6-10, $2.00; all others, $5.00. When other activities are organized, attendees may be asked to contribute a small amount to help cover any costs.

A presentation usually follows the meal, and various artifacts, books and maps are usually on display.

WOW meets on the second Monday of the month from September to May. Reservations are not required unless otherwise noted.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: