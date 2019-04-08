LEWISTON — Due to mold, the auditorium at the Lewiston Middle School is closed and may be closed for the remaining of the school year, Superintendent Bill Webster said Monday.

The problem stems from a long-term steam leak under the stage that led to mold contamination, Webster said. The mold is confined to the stage area. “The auditorium has tested fine for air quality. We have completely blocked off the stage area.”

While the auditorium is closed, work on repairing water damage in the ceiling will also be done. The hope is the mold mitigation will be complete by late spring, but the ceiling repairs could take longer.

All parties that planned to rent the space this spring have been notified. Some are relocating events as far away as Brunswick, Webster said.

How much the work will cost is not yet known, Webster said. “We just want to make sure the work is completed appropriately.”

