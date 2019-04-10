DIRIGO COUGARS

Coach: Kathy Crutchfield (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 3-7

Returning athletes: Juniors — Alyssa Mctyre, Adrianna Belskis, Alexis Holman; Sophomores — Elizabeth White, Page Lueders, Emily Jamison, Karlei Carrier, Haliee Ellis, Sarah Milledge, Jennifer Miele.

Key losses: Carleen Hutchinson.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Gabby White, Tori Averill; Juniors — Isabella de Ouveirs, Morgan Gallant; Freshmen — Abby Thibodeau, Isabella Lindus.

Season outlook: The Cougars return all but one player from last year’s squad, so they’re looking to be competitive this season. They are still young but have a dedicated group that is working hard to improve.

EDWARD LITTLE RED EDDIES

Coach: Kim Clark (fifth Year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 3-9

Returning athletes: Seniors — Esther Chen, Mikaela Scott, Janvi Patel; Juniors —Emma Stoner, Anyssa Logan, Addie Landre; Sophomores — Molly Vincent, Corra Tomlinson, Caroline Tracey, Izzy Bellefleur.

Key Losses: Emily Torres, Anab Farah, Ava Weaver.

Promising Newcomers: Jordan McKinnon-Cote, Paige Morgan, Mai Luu, Isabelle Trombley.

Season outlook: The Red Eddies had three close matches last year and just missed the playoffs. This year they are working hard to win all their close matches and get a playoff spot, which would be the first time in a while for the program. A lot of hard work and dedication will make EL a tough team to beat.

HEBRON ACADEMY LUMBERJACKS

Coach: Colin Griggs (eighth season)

Conference: MAISAD Class: C (New England)

Last year’s results: 10-0 (MAISAD champions).

Returning athletes: Seniors — Tounarouze El Yazidi, Leah Bonis, Kirari Nakai; Sophomore — Alaina Bonis.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Sophie Chu-O’Neil, Paula Ten Gutierrez.

Season outlook: Hebron will look to continue its success this season after an undefeated 2018 campaign. The Lumberjacks have not lost a MAISAD match since 2013 and have won 37 straight league matches during that stretch while capturing seven consecutive league titles. Tounarouze El Yazidi will be the favorite once again to win the MAISAD singles title after claiming that championship each of the past two seasons.

LEWISTON BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Anita Murphy (41st year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 15-1, state runner-up.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jillian Pelletier, Emma Paquette; Juniors — Molly Chicoine, Maddy Foster, Roslyn Wailus, Brie Melanson; Sophomores — Abby Svor, Julia Svor, Lauren Foster, Julia Paquette, Molly Gallagher, Amelia Marie Lewis.

Key losses: Hope Bowen.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Kaylyn Ritchie, Sydney Hill, Oleksandra Hrynyuk, Rene Kuklinkova; Freshman — Libby Forgues,

Season Outlook: The Blue Devils have a group of athletic players who have been hitting the courts and working hard to prepare for challenging matches. They will approach this season with positive attitudes and hope for continued success.

LISBON GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Mark Smith (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 0-10

Returning athletes: Juniors — Madison Valcourt, Vannessa Wasielski, Emma Cleeves, Caitlyn Hall.

Key losses: Nikki Pagan.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Madison Beal; Juniors — Siara Martin, Oceana Assignon; Freshmen— Skyler Giggey, Bella Verrill, Grace Braley.

Season outlook: Numbers are up this year with 10 players that include veteran experience as well as athleticism from newcomers Siara Martin and Madison Beal. The younger talent is working on their skills and game play.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY FALCONS

Coach: Don Fuller (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last years results: 7-3

Returning athletes: Seniors — Abbey Duguay, Sarah Cunningham; Juniors —Kierstyn Lyons, Abby Gauvin, Avery Sevigny; Sophomores — Rylee Sevigny, Lily Duguay.

Key losses: Brooke Carver, Alina Furbuth.

Promising newcomers: Taylor Belskis, Kendall Noyes, Lauren Pepin, Emily Richard.

Season outlook: The Falcons return seven enthusiastic players and add four strong newcomers. They look forward to a competitive season.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Judy Upham (20th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 7-5 (eighth in Class A North).

Returning athletes: Seniors — Maeve Hickey, Hallie Pike, Mariel Damon, Katey Remick.

Key losses: Grace McIntosh, Brianna Jackson, Sophia Pires.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Haley Walsh.

Season outlook: The Cougars have a young team. Usually players come to the program with little or no experience, but a middle school program that has been growing for several years had improved the skills of newcomers to the high school team. This year, Mt. Blue has eight freshman who have potential to earn spots on the varsity squad. The Cougars, who have a new assistant coach in former player Liz LeClair, hope to make the playoffs, earn a sportsmanship award and have fun.

OAK HILL RAIDERS

Coach: Liz Tibbetts (seventh year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: 1-9

Returning athletes: Seniors — Mackenzie Thibeault, Rachel Gilbert, Kaylei Robichaud.

Key losses: Michaela Gervais, Francesca Natali, Hayley Salger.

Promising newcomers: Freshmen — Amara Aiken, Alison Deditch, Jasmyne Strout, Julia Lane.

Season outlook: The Raiders have three returning seniors and many promising freshman who are highly motivated to play and ready to learn. Tibbetts is hoping for a great season.

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Coach: Elizabeth Youngs (second year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: 0-10

Returning athletes: Senior — Hunter Roast; Juniors — Hanna Ney, Olivia Rowe, Paige Lord; Sophomores — Cullandra Nero, Megan Mitchell.

Key losses: Gabby Bergeron.

Promising newcomers: Seniors — Chloe Grant, Ashley Mcallister; Junior —Marla Tanous.

Season outlook: Win or lose, Oxford Hills’ objective is to make other teams have to work a little harder. The Vikings have 23 players, up form nine last year. In addition to last year’s players, number of girls are returning after a season off, including Chloe Grant, Ashley Mcallister and Marla Tanous. That provides experience that Youngs plans to take full advantage of when it comes to training newcomers.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Jeremy Gath (third year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 4-6

Returning athletes: Seniors — Natalie Luce, Anna Bradford, Abby Redman; Junior — Annabelle Collins.

Key losses: Tanna Herlihy, Rylee Delaney.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Hanni Johnson, Sara Henderson, Hannah Coates; Freshmen — Leah Gilbert, Kaila Godbey.

Season outlook: The Phoenix hope to build from the four-win campaign from a season ago. They have a nice mix of returning players and newcomers.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: Andrew Girouard (fifth year)

Conference: WMC; Class: C

Last year’s results: 2-10

Returning athletes: Senior — Kylie Leavitt; Junior — Avery Greco.

Key losses: Madison Samson.

Promising newcomers: Seniors – Paige Cote, Caroline Johnson; Juniors – Raegan Hachey, Becca Zimmerman; Sophomores — Mady Boulet, Maddie Tyus; Freshman – Belly Gendron.

Season outlook: Last season, the Saints had a difficult time putting together a full roster. This year, there are a lot of excited new faces on the team who join veterans Avery Greco and Kylie Leavitt. The team’s goal is to learn and improve one day at a time.

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Jessica Merrill (sixth season)

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last season results: 8-2

Top Returners: Seniors — Nora Conrad, Bre Feeney; Juniors —Gabby Blanco, Natalie Frost, Alexis Emery; Sophomores — Hannah Duley, Dana Lesko.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Brooklyn Gaghan, Kerrigan Anuszewski.

Season outlook: The Ramblers return their lineup from a year ago, and with the addition of Brooklyn Gaghan and Kerrigan Anuszewski, there should be healthy competition for spots. Many of the Ramblers played in the offseason to improve their skills. The players understand their positions this year, and they hope that will help them be able to strategize a bit more. The Ramblers expect to complete strong within the MVC.

