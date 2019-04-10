The Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would eliminate all non-medical exemptions to school-required vaccines. The action comes as Maine grapples with the worst pertussis rate in the nation and measles outbreaks trigger public health crises in Washington state and New York City.

The bill – approved on a 8-5 party-line vote – with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans opposed – will now go to the full state Legislature for floor votes.

“We have to come down on the side of the greater good,” said Rep. Victoria Kornfield, D-Bangor and co-chair of the committee.

If approved by the House and Senate and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, the new requirements would go into effect for the 2021-22 school year. By then, almost all schoolchildren and children attending day care would be required to have their immunizations to attend school. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, and Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham, would eliminate exemptions for vaccines based on philosophic or religious grounds.

Some schools have alarming rates of vaccination opt-outs, putting Maine at risk for the return of preventable diseases such as measles, chickenpox and pertussis. Forty-three Maine elementary schools had 15 percent or higher rates of unvaccinated kindergartners in this school year, according to data released by the Maine Center for Disease Control last week, making pockets of the state especially vulnerable.

Among the highest opt-out rates were Maine Coast Waldorf School in Freeport where 46 percent of kindergartners were unvaccinated, and Kennebunkport Consolidated School, where 33 percent were unvaccinated.

If the bill becomes law, parents could still forgo vaccinations for their children by obtaining a medical exemption, such as for children who are immune compromised and too ill to get their immunizations.

Maine’s voluntary opt-out rate is among the worst in the nation, and increased from 5 percent in the 2017-18 school year to 5.6 percent in 2018-19, representing about 700 kindergartners.

Meanwhile, Maine has the nation’s highest rate of pertussis, which can be prevented by a school-required vaccine. The 446 pertussis cases in Maine in 2018 equate to eight times the national average.

In New York, public health officials are combating a measles outbreak by requiring vaccinations in Brooklyn after experiencing 285 measles cases since October. Nationwide, there have been 465 measles cases in 19 states since January, according to the U.S. CDC.

Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, said at Wednesday’s committee meeting that his granddaughter had leukemia and needed to stay out of school for a few extra months because vaccination rates were too low at her school.

“Getting all children vaccinated is about protecting children, all of them,” Carson said.

Immune-compromised children are among the most vulnerable to hospitalization or death if “herd immunity’ declines and the diseases start circulating again. “Herd immunity” refers to protection offered those who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons because almost everyone else has their immunizations. For some diseases, such as measles, herd immunity can start to wane at 95 percent or lower vaccination rates.

Myths about vaccines being dangerous persist despite overwhelming scientific evidence that they are safe and effective. Vaccines are not linked to autism, according to numerous studies, and a 1998 study that claimed a link has since been debunked and retracted.

Sen. Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta, asked about the idea that vaccines ‘shed’ and can cause the disease that the vaccine is supposed to be preventing.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician, said that most vaccines do not shed, because most vaccines do not use live viruses that would “shed” and might cause an infection. But of the vaccines that do use live viruses, it is extremely unlikely someone will catch the disease from the vaccine. For instance, it is estimated there are 5 shedding cases for every 55 million doses of the chicken pox vaccine administered, Blaisdell said.

Before the chicken pox vaccine was introduced in the 1990s, about 4 million children contracted chicken pox annually, resulting in 10,000 hospitalizations., After the vaccine was introduced, chicken pox cases declined to 350,000 per year, according to the U.S. CDC, with about 1,700 hospitalizations.

Republicans on the committee also argued that the bill would trample on parental rights.

“This bill overrides body autonomy,” said Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta.

Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, said that the bill would discriminate against children whose parents choose not to vaccinate.

“We are segregating and marginalizing these children,” Sampson said. “This is bad legislation and I will not support it.”

