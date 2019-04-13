100 years ago: 1919

The annual gymnastics meet of the women of Bates College was held Saturday evening. The gallery was filled with guests. At the opening of the meet, Miss Lena Niles explained that this was the regular work of the four classes by all of the girls, and was not an exhibition, by ones selections for their ability for certain things. Each class appeared in gymnastics skills, gymnastics apparatus work, and folk dancing.

50 years ago: 1969

Dr. Norman Vincent Peal is coming here at the invitation of Regis Lepage, president of the Lepage Bakery Company to address the company’s sales force, a selected group of civic and religious leaders. He will speak at a two o’clock luncheon meeting at the Holiday Inn, Auburn. The affair is an annual one and Mr. Lepage always makes a special effort to bring an outstanding speaker for the event. Arrangements for Dr. Peele’s address have been in the making for approximately a year, Hubert Garnier, sales manager, and program coordinator said today. Dr. Peale, whose column is a weekly feature of the Lewiston Evening Journal, is pastor of the Marble Collegiate Church. It is estimated that he preaches to some 4,000 people each Sunday.

25 years ago: 1994

Figure skaters traveling the road to the next Winter Olympics are not likely to encounter Nancy Kerrigan. It’s done, Kerrigan said adding that while some world-class athletes stay with skating she’d prefer to direct her attention elsewhere. “I may do some pro competitions, but I’m not going to try for the Olympics, or the World Championships next year or anything like that.”

