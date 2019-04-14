MONDAY, April 15

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Schools, government and public libraries closed for Patriot’s Day holiday. And today marks the first day of schools’ April vacation week.

TUESDAY, April 16

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m., at the library.

AUBURN — Strategic Plan Steering Committee, 8 a.m., at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Talk at Auburn Public Library, “Paris is Always Nice” given by Lucy Bisson about Paris, Versailles and Champagne region, 2-3:30 p.m., part of Curious Mind series, joint partnership between the library and Lewiston/Auburn Senior College.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m., at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion of the proposed marijuana ordinance and the school department referendum ballot.

LEWISTON — Lewiston School Committee, workshop with the Lewiston City Council to go over the proposed Lewiston school budget, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Hall, Council Chamber.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the community room, at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council regular meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber, at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, April 17

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m., at 268 Court St.

THURSDAY, April 18

AUBURN — Lewiston-Auburn 9-1-1 Committee meeting, 8 a.m., at 552 Minot Ave.

LEWISTON — Lewiston School Committee’s Poverty Awareness Subcommittee meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., at Geiger Brothers, 70 Mt. Hope Ave.

LEWISTON — City Council budget workshop, 6 p.m. in the council chamber, at City Hall.

FRIDAY, April 19

LEWISTON — Great Falls Forum with panel discussion: “Answers from Augusta” featuring local delegation, noon-1 p.m., Callahan Hall, Lewiston Public Library. On the panel: Sen. Nate Libby, Rep. Heidi Brooks, Rep. Kristen Cloutier, Rep. Margaret Craven and Rep. Jim Handy. Up for discussion: state budget, taxes, health care, workforce development and education.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: