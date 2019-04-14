Lise Patterson takes advantage of the weather to spread mulch Sunday afternoon at her house on Androscoggin Avenue in Lewiston. She and her husband, Jeff, said they have bought 60 bags of mulch after bagging about 50 bags of leaves that fell last fall. The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers and a possible thunderstorm Monday. The rainfall is expected to be less than an inch. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham
