LEWISTON – On April 11, 2019, Roger Fortin was reunited with his wife, Lucille, on their wedding anniversary. They are both at peace and finally together once again.

Roger died at Woodlands Memory Care with his daughter, Terry and grandson, Dan by his side. Alzheimer’s disease took his mind, but it could never take the soul of the truly good man he was.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1930 to Adelard and Clara Fortin. He was raised in New Auburn and loved to go fishing and hunting with his friend, Mike Gagnon. They both went to St. Louie’s school together and coincidentally both lived at Woodlands at the time of Roger’s death.

He met the love of his life, Lucille Morin, on a warm summer night, at a dance in Lewiston. Since Roger did not drive, they walked on dates all over Lewiston and Auburn. They married on April 11,1953. Two months later, Roger was sent to Korea for two years. He worked on the railroad, keeping the trains running. Korea had a huge impact on his life.

When he returned, Roger and Lucille bought their beloved home on 6 Holy Family Street in Lewiston. He worked many hours at the mills of Lewiston, often working double shifts. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family with never a complaint.

His passions in life were fishing, gardening, and working on his home. After retirement, he spent most days at home with his wife, Lucille. He took care of her while she struggled with rheumatoid arthritis. Making sure she was happy was the most important thing in his life. When she died, a huge part of him also died.

Roger is survived by his son, Gerry and wife, Diane of Raymond, his daughter, Terry and husband, Paul Fouquette of New Goucester; grandchildren, Dan Fouquette of Portland and Angie Fouquette of Scarborough, Dr. Renee Fortin and husband, Mike of Austin Texas, Matt Yamatin and wife, Chikae of China; along with a very special great-grandchild, Natsumi Yamatin of China.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Woodlands Memory Care and Beacon Hospice. There are so many angels among them that the list would be very long. We are deeply appreciative of every single person who cared for Roger and provided support when it was needed the most. We will be forever grateful to the angels that came and made everything okay the week that he died.

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Holy Family Church in Lewiston at 10 a.m., followed by committal prayers with military honors at St. Peter’s Cemetery, also in Lewiston. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

