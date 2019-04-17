ANDOVER — The Select Board has approved the purchase of a new server for the Town Office computer system for $2,300.

Town Clerk Melinda Averill said the current server makes it difficult for employees to view and access computer programs.

In other business Tuesday, selectmen decided to include articles on repairing a truck frame and buying a tractor on the annual town meeting warrant in June.

Road Commissioner Mark Farrington said the cost of repairing the frame on the all-wheel-drive plow truck would be about $18,000. He said a mechanic told him months ago that the truck would last through the winter, but it’s getting bad.

The tractor, he said, would be used to load sand and as a backup for the backhoe in the winter. “Plus, everybody is always asking me why we don’t mow the sides of the road, why we don’t sweep the sand, but (it’s because) we don’t have anything to do it with,” he said.

Andover Emergency Manager Leo Camire said repairs to five roads damaged by flooding in September 2017 will begin in July. The five are Covered Bridge, Upton, Wyman Hill, Cross and East B Hill roads. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide some funding.

Selectmen regretfully accepted Town Secretary Martha O’Leary’s resignation Tuesdsay. She said her husband is retiring soon and she wants to join him. She has worked at the Town Office for two years, and her last day will be the end of May.

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >