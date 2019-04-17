Residents turn out for Democratic breakfast

JAY — Residents from Franklin, Androscoggin and Kennebec counties gathered at VFW Post 3335 on March 16 for the 47th annual Franklin County Democrats St. Patrick’s Pancake Breakfast, sponsored by the Jay Democratic Committee.

Gov. Janet Mills stopped in for breakfast and conversation. Reps. Christina Riley and Scott Landry addressed the crowd and took questions about the legislature. Pam Prodan, Franklin County treasurer, spoke about the upcoming budget process for Franklin County.

Volunteers cooked and served a full breakfast. The traditional pancake breakfast takes place each year on the Saturday closest to St. Patrick’s Day.

Grange to hold clothing giveaway

NORWAY — A free clothing giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at the Norway Grange Hall, Whitman Street.

Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, the Norway Grange and friends hold the event, 3-C Give-Away, providing free clothes, cookies and coffee. There is also a limited amount of new socks and underwear as well as some household and bedding articles. The event is open to anyone needing clothes, and there is no income eligibility required.

Donations may be dropped off at the Grange from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 22 to 26. The set-up committee asks that donations be dropped off Monday through Wednesday. There is a need for new underwear and socks.

Friday Fun Night will not be held April 26; the Grange will be set up for the giveaway. There will be a short, weekly Saturday breakfast with coffee, doughnuts and other sweets.

For more information, contact Anna-Jean Alexander at 207-461-3093 or email [email protected]

Free workshop on college planning

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops on “Essentials of College Planning” for adults age 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Wilton Career Center, 865 U.S. Rte. 2E: at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

