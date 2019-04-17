LEWISTON – Linda M. LaCourse, 69, of Lewiston, died at Marshwood Center in Lewiston on Friday April 12, 2019.

Born in Lewiston on Nov. 24, 1949, she was the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Jutras) LaCourse.

She attended local schools, and worked as a stitcher in the local shoe industry.

Survivors include two sisters, Claire Delehanty, and Janet Pessant, all of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s and Marshwood Center for the care they provided to Linda.

