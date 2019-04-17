MINOT – Matthew L. Foster, 64, of Minot, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2019, at CMMC. He was born on Dec. 12, 1954, the son of Fred and Virginia Foster.He will be greatly missed by his wife, Mary (Nason) Foster; son, McKyle and wife, Emily, daughter, Mindy and husband, Randy Mercier; grandchildren, Lillian and Wesley Mercier; and countless family and friends.A celebration of life will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at East Auburn Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to East Auburn Baptist Church or the family.
Obituary: Matthew L. Foster
