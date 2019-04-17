DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have names and phone numbers of people who rototill gardens in the Lewiston area?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Calling all readers! Please send in recommendations for able-bodied rototiller handlers! We need to plump up that Rolodex ASAP; it’s gardening season!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You have helped me before so I’m hoping that you can help me again. I’m looking for someone to make new seat cushions for two metal dining room chairs from the 1950s. The backs are still good. If you know of someone who can help me, please let me know.

— Rose, Poland

ANSWER: Doreen Gendron at Unique Designs (754-0048) could fix up those chairs in a jiffy. Morin’s Furniture also knows a couple of people who handle projects. Call the store in Lewiston at 782-7511.

Readers, if you have someone in the area to recommend, please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would be interested in a list of companies or individuals who redo hardwood floors. I appreciate your help.

— Barbara, Auburn

ANSWER: You are inspiring me to make some calls and get my floors done! In the Rolodex I have Christopher Wood Floors & Custom Home Improvements in Lewiston (212-8025); H&H Floor Sanding in Minot (576-2498); and B&L Hardwood Floors in Topsham (blhardwoodfloors.com, 798-9956).

As always, send your recommendations! I love an overflowing Rolodex!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You have been helpful before so here we go again! The Livermore Falls Class of 1974 is holding its 45th Class Reunion at 1 p.m. June 22 at LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay. We have tried to reach as many classmates as possible, but have lost contact with some.

We are looking for the following people: Pam Pettingill Sanipas, Shelia Brown, Don Guillmette, Judy Merrill Gerowe, Roxanne Parlin Swett, Renette Cloutier Weller, Carmen Cressey, Ronald Goulet, Jim Carpenter, Susan Hewitt, Mike Wills and Laurie Hamilton.

Anyone with information can contact Gregg Perry at 754-2795.

— Gregg, no town

ANSWER: Sun Spots is THE avenue to help find people, places and things! Don’t hesitate to write to me. Sun Spots is a happening place!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Why did Lee Nelson of Channel 6 news stop doing the morning show? We noticed he is on the evening edition now. What happened?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: There has been much consternation and upset regarding the two Lees swapping places. It was to be a temporary kerfuffle but now the switch has been made permanent. If you missed the April 10h and 12 Sun Spots, this is new news but good news. This exchange is keeping both our Lees happy and better able to enjoy their personal lives and family schedules. Lee Goldberg has two younger kids so he can spend more time with them in the afternoons. Lee Nelson now gets to work more with his wife, Cindy Williams, and spend more time with her in the evenings. Isn’t it grand?

All of us fans will just have to get used to the change, knowing that our Lees are both happy campers. We can only be grateful that News Center could accommodate their wishes and that we don’t have to get used to entirely new faces. That would send some of us completely over the edge!

