NORWAY — The Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, the Norway Grange, and friends have teamed up to offer a free clothing giveaway on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Norway Grange Hall on Whitman Street.

Coined as the 3-C Giveaway, the event will provide free clothes, cookies and coffee. There is also a limited amount of new socks and underwear, as well as some household and bedding articles.

All members of the community are welcome; the giveaway is open to anyone needing clothes or simply would enjoy a time of fellowship of coffee, cookies and great conversation. There is no income eligibility required to come to this event.

Donations may be dropped off at the Norway Grange starting Monday, April 22, through Friday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The set-up committee would greatly appreciate donations dropped off Monday through Wednesday. There is a great need for new underwear and socks, and local organizations are encouraged to collect new underwear and socks, for which there is a great need.

Clothing will be collected throughout the year. The giveaway takes place in the spring and fall each year, serving hundreds of people at each event.

The weekly Friday Fun night will not be held on April 26, because the Grange will be set up for the giveaway. Also, the weekly breakfast held every Saturday at the Grange will be abbreviated, serving coffee, donuts and other sweets.

For information, call Anna-Jean Alexander at 461-3093 or email [email protected]

