SUMNER — The Town of Sumner has announced several programs and events.

• This spring, RCAM (Rural Community Action Ministry) is supporting an effort to help qualifying families and individuals with gardens. RCAM’s Gardening Service’s purpose is to encourage and assist the elderly, disabled and persons experiencing financial hardship to eliminate hunger and improve nutrition by helping them to grow and preserve their own food.

This service offers seeds, seedlings, tilling, information, site visits and consultation to support and encourage successful food production. Gardening services can also match new gardeners with experienced volunteer gardeners for additional support and assistance. For information, call 524-5095.

• The Buckfield Junior/Senior High School’s Maine National History Day dress rehearsal will take place Tuesday, April 23, at noon at the Buckfield Town Office. The public is invited to attend, talk with students about their projects, and help them prepare for their presentations at the annual contest. This year’s Maine National History Day, hosted by UMaine Orono, is set for Saturday, April 27.

