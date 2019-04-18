To the Editor:

Does the Town of Paris have a plan? Admittedly an intriguing question …

For the purpose of this letter, however, the search for a plan is focused on the appalling state of our roads in the Town of Paris. Of course, in April, all the roads in Maine are in deplorable condition. We are in sad company.

Our Paris Highway Department is competent and conscientious. They try their best to plow, sand, repair, shore up, ditch and build over, and otherwise take care of the 80 miles of roads in Paris.

The problem with our roads is most certainly not because it’s never mentioned; no matter where you go in town, there is someone who lives somewhere in Paris who is expounding on how awful their road is. There is probably no elected official or administrative employee in Paris who has not had their ears filled with complaints.

And yet, between residential tax payers and commercial business taxpayers, there are 2,960 tax payers in Paris who are paying for what roads we do have, no matter their condition, and are expecting something. There are renters, and family members of tax payers, and employees of business owners who would like something.

In 2011, there was a Paris Road Committee authorized to come up with a plan, which was then presented to voters, and ultimately approved. And seemed to have started … And then, five, six town managers, later; numerous elected officials later, with their varying outlooks on how much money do we really need to spend to run this town; and several officious budget harangues later, our roads seem to depend only on shoot-from-the-hip plans for the day. Or season. Or newest budget cut.

A citizen can sit in the mostly empty audience space at select board meetings this budget season and ask if their road is even on the “list,” and be greeted with smiles and general nodding of heads and reassurances that, yes, your road is dreadful and should certainly be added to the list. For sure. Only to learn, when a different person asks about the same road, but from a different official source, that, no, not this year. Maybe a bond one of these years … or something.

There is no plan. Does no one else notice that? Who runs a business with no plan? It is irresponsible not to have a plan. And yes, we will have to pay for it. Money. And we will have to take responsibility for it. Taxpayers will have to vote to improve things if they want them improved. Voters get the town they deserve.

Kathy Richardson

Paris

