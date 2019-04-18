After the recent news of multiple domestic violence homicides in the state, I, like many others, was feeling lost, angry and overwhelmed by the seeming endlessness of tragedy in our communities. While there are ways that I can be supportive to family or friends experiencing domestic violence — like being there to listen, or connecting them with services, such as Safe Voices — hearing those horrible stories of violence in Maine over and over leaves me feeling helpless. I ask myself, what more can I do to help others from becoming victims? How can I use my voice to prevent domestic violence?

I was inspired and moved after reading Elise Johansen’s guest column (April 9). One of the suggestions she made, that I can act on, is to advocate for stronger laws that protect our communities. LD 1171, “An Act to Prevent Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence and to Support Survivors,” provides funding for sexual assault and domestic violence prevention and victim services, and will be considered by Maine’s Legislature soon.

If passed, the law would provide much-needed resources throughout the state to help domestic violence from happening in the first place and help support victims and their families.

I encourage my local representatives to support this legislation. I want my loved ones, my neighbors, my community to remain safe and free from a life of violence. I want to use my voice to prevent another domestic violence incident or homicide from happening in Maine.

LD 1171 is a step in the right direction.

Debra Phillips, Auburn