PARIS — Zeta Chapter of Alpha Psi State Maine of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has had a very busy year of meetings and preparing for Donna Kennison’s installation as Alpha Psi’s next state president.

Kennison lives in West Paris and has been an active member of Zeta Chapter for many years. She will be installed April 27, at the state convention in Bangor.

Zeta Chapter meets in South Paris and has been active in attending state activities such as the fall workshop in Belfast and the Stretch Workshop in Augusta.

Delta Kappa Gamma Society was founded to unite, honor and to help advance the interests and options of women in education, along

with giving scholarships to women interested in entering the field of education.

The ladies of Zeta strive to follow these guidelines by offering scholarships, being involved in the World Fellowship program and locally

to support the Back to School program which provides a book packet to students registering for kindergarten. This program has been provided to the Oxford Hills and the SAD 44 communities for many years.

Women elucidators who would like more information about becoming a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter can call the chapter president, Alice Deegan, at 754-1250.

