TOPSHAM – On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Eugene F. Bernard, 92, of Topsham passed away at Mid Coast Hospital with his children by his side.

Gene was born on June 22, 1926 in Mexico, Maine to Cezime and Olivette (Bourgoine) Bernard. He graduated from Mexico High School, class of 1944, then enlisted in the Navy serving during WWII from 1944-1946.

On Sept. 6, 1948, he married the love of his life, Clarice Hutchinson. Together, they raised their family in the Rumford-Mexico area. After graduated from UMO in 1950, they returned to Mexico to start his career at Oxford Paper Company in the transportation department. He later became assistant corporate traffic manager at the Boise Cascade Paper Mill in Rumford. In 1984 he was transferred to the Boise Cascade office in Portland, Ore. He took an early retirement in 1986 at the age of 59. They decided to stay in Oregon for a few years to tour the west coast. They moved back to Maine in 1999, residing in Topsham, to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

In his younger days, he enjoyed skiing (both Nordic and alpine), fishing, camping and canoeing. He loved working in his vegetable and flower gardens and later he took great pride in all his collections of model cars, plates, and in particular his coins. His greatest enjoyment was being with his family, especially at camp on Garland Pond.

Gene is survived by his son, Timothy Bernard of Topsham and his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Donald Siviski of Wiscasset; three grandchildren, Jodi Siviski Fletcher and her husband, Jared, of Greenland, N.H., Kari Siviski Economou and her husband, Aaron, of Kittery, and Nicholas Siviski and his wife, Lauren of Windham; seven great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Maggie, Decker, Adeline, Violet, Emily, and Greta. He will be deeply missed and remembered with love by all his family.

Besides his wife for 64 years, Clarice, who passed away July 10, 2013 and his son, Gregory, who passed away July 25, 2013, he was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Delores Montgomery, Jacqueline Giroux, Robert Bernard, and Bertrand Bernard. .

His family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mid Coast Hospital for the loving care he received.

A celebration of life will be held at TnT Bible Church, 213 Foreside Road, Topsham, on Monday, May 6, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed atwww.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the

Good Shepherd Food Bank,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, Maine 04211-1807.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: