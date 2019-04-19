LEWISTON – Sandra C. Robert, 72, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center in the presence of her family. She was born on Feb. 26, 1947, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian Boulay. She was educated in Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School with the class of 1965.

Sandra married Raymond R. Robert on Aug. 12, 1967 and together, they raised a family, built a successful business and shared fifty years of marriage.

Sandra was devoted to her family. She did all she could for her children and supported them in all their endeavors. She especially enjoyed spending time with her sister and best friend, Diane. She looked forward each year to summertime when the two of them would spend their days together shopping, going to restaurants, and visiting friends.

She is survived by her sister Diane Moncrief and her husband, Charles and their son, David Moncrief; her son, Rodney and his wife, Tonya and their children, Samantha and Klayton; and her great-granddaughter, Madelynn; her daughter, Kimberly Chabot and her husband, Don; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Boulay; and her husband; Raymond Robert.

Sandra was possessed with a quick wit and a wry smile. A devoted wife, mother, sister and friend, she was a kind soul who will be dearly missed.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit at Central Maine Medical Center for the kind, compassionate and professional care they gave to Sandra, making her passing as peaceful and comfortable as possible.

A visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Monday, April 22, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, at Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon St., Lewiston. A committal will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Lewiston.

Please visit www.TheFortinGroupLewiston.com to leave condolences.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: