TURNER – It’s with great sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Homer True Hinkley, 91, at his long-time home in Turner, on April 4, 2019.

He was born in Lewiston Oct. 14, 1927 the oldest of four sons of Edward and Myrna (Record) Hinkley.

Dad was educated at Leavitt Institute, class of 1945, and University of Maine Orono. He was a WWII era veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

After his service with the Army, he returned to Turner where he was introduced to our mother, Barbara Brackett. They were married Nov. 15, 1953 until her passing in 2006. They built our home on the family farm on Upper Street where he continued to live the rest of his life. They raised us, their four children here, creating many fond memories with family holidays and celebrations continuing with his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He was a caring father, grampa and great-grampa, who loved to share his stories with his friends and family.

Dad worked with the Dairy Herd Improvement Association from 1950 -1989, developing close relationships with numerous farm families in the area. He was very active in the community, volunteering for the Turner Historical Society, a member of the American Legion Post 58, the Masons, and Civil Air Patrol. He volunteered at Baxter State Park as a gatekeeper for several seasons after his retirement.

Dad and Mom built one of the first camps on Bear Pond, which continues to be a favorite family gathering spot. This is where we, and his grandkids and great-grandkids learned to swim and love the Maine outdoors. He was one of the original members of the Bear Pond Improvement Association.

He had an active life outside of work enjoying piloting planes, fishing, hunting, Ham radio, photography, and feeding the birds. When he took a moment to slow down he loved to read anything pertaining to history and science. He enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens, and fruit trees. He was outside working in his yard doing what he loved with his constant companion and beloved dog, Sassy, until his passing.

Dad is survived by his son, Garry Hinkley and his wife, Lynne Cayting of Manchester, daughter, Jo-Ann Lajoie and her husband, Richard Lajoie of Turner, son, John “Jack” Hinkley and his wife, Tammy of Turner, daughter, Patricia Christman and her husband, Mark of Greene; grandchildren, Ryan Day, Chad Day and his wife, Lyndsey, Jenna Hinkley and partner, Darren Stotz-McFarland, Chase Hinkley and his wife, Stephanie, Miranda Ryan and her husband, Paul, and Eli Christman; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Cayting and Kristen Lajoie; great-grandchildren, Jack Hinkley, River Ragonese, Grace Hinkley, Leighton True Day, and Samuel Day.

He was predeceased by our mother; his parents; and brothers, Herbert, Harold, and Sterling Hinkley.

Our family would like to offer a special thank you to Turner Rescue for their care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, at 11 a.m. at First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant St., Auburn. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, Dad asked that a donation be made to

Turner Rescue,

19 General Turner Hill Rd,

Turner, ME 04282.

