PARIS — Mae Emery, a longtime West Paris resident celebrated her 100th birthday at Market Square Health Care on April 16.

Clad in a pink birthday hat – Emery’s favorite color – Emery attended a party with four generations of family and friends.

“People have asked her if she feels one hundred, and she says no. She always says; you’re only as old as you feel,” said Emery’s granddaughter Stephanie Emery,

Emery was born in Glasgow Scotland in 1919, and moved to Southern Illinois as a small child. Her husband, Glenn, was stationed there; the two met at a dance and quickly crossed the Mississippi into Missouri, where they eloped. Though Glenn passed in 2013, Stephanie Emery said the two shared the same exact birthday.

In the mid 1940’s, after World War II, while Glenn was stationed in England, Emery and her oldest son moved to West Paris, settling first on Pioneer Street before moving to Glenn’s parents home on Trap Corner after he inherited and remodeled it.

Janet Knapp, Emery’s daughter, said her mother’s house was pink–both the outside, and the kitchen. Knapp said people all over this area remember Emery for her delicious homemade bread, decorated birthday cakes, and beautiful cakes.

Emery was also a Girl Scout Leader, was active in the West Paris Unitarian Universalist Church, and was a long-time patron of the West Paris Library.

Stephanie Emery visits her grandmother often and said that Market Square has worked hard to prepare for the milestone.

“Everybody here at Market Square has been anticipating it, and has been very excited about it, and encouraging her; they’re always saying when is it, is it this month? Between the residents and staff, there’s lots of support.”

Emery’s secret? Walking. According to Knapp, Emery and her husband would walk several miles a day.

