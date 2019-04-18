This week’s report for Telstar Middle School will highlight what is happening in the seventh grade core classes.

• ELA – Mrs Lilly reports that the Portland Press Herald ran an article called “Malaga Island: A Century of Shame.” In the article, it stated that, “A century ago this spring, Maine Gov. Frederick Plaisted oversaw the destruction of a year-around fishing hamlet on Malaga Island, a 42-acre island in the New Meadows River, just off the Phippsburg shore. The island’s 40 residents – white, black and mixed race – were ordered to leave the island, and to take their homes with them, else they would be burned. A fifth of the population was incarcerated on questionable grounds at the Maine School for the Feeble Minded in New Gloucester, where most spent the rest of their lives. The island schoolhouse was dismantled and relocated to Louds Island in Muscongus Bay.”

Generally, seventh-graders regard injustices with a passion. This boosts engagement because of the historical references and connections to their state. Reading nonfiction text in seventh grade is one of the ELA requirements; therefore, overlapping this standard with the seventh grade social studies content on Maine’s history makes perfect sense.

The students just finished reading “Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy” by Gary D. Schmidt. This author has written other middle school favorites such as, “Orbiting Jupiter,” “Okay for Now,” and “Wednesday Wars.”

The students visited the Maine State Museum and were instructed by a program educator on Malaga Island history. Viewing and handling the actual artifacts was a powerful experience for the students.

• Math – Mrs Waldie reports that in seventh grade math, students are finishing up their pre-algebra unit, working with algebraic expressions and equations. Next, we launch into geometry, studying the formulas for area of two dimensional shapes and learning how to use Pi to find the circumference and area of circles. We will also explore how to find the surface area of various three-dimensional shapes and we will combine with ELA to make book reports out of dodecahedra. We will finish out the year with our unit on probability and statistics.

• Social Studies – Mr. Cobb reports that in Social Studies, the students visited the Maine State Museum, the State House, and the Blaine House. While there, they reinforced prior learning as they went through the years of Maine’s history displayed in the many fantastic exhibits. We spent an hour with a museum educator, putting our hands on actual Malaga Island artifacts while asking questions about the story of Malaga and the sad fortunes of the former inhabitants. We had guided tours of both the State House and the Blaine House, which give insight into how our government operates on a daily basis. A special thank you to our parent volunteers who were instrumental in making the trip a success: Kelly Myers, Wally Smith, Carrie Kimball, Rebekah Coolidge, Jessica Rose-Espinosa, Jen Sapak and Jennie Johnston. And thanks to our bus drivers, Chick and Joyce, who delivered and returned us safely.

The seventh-graders will be reading the book “Lyddie” by Katherine Paterson to finalize our Textiles unit. After our April break, we will step into the natural resources unit where we learn about quarrying, the ice industry, and logging and lumbering, all very important parts of Maine’s history.

• Science – Mrs. Proulx reports that in seventh grade science, all the students just finished presenting at the Science Fair. Some students received Viewers’ Choice awards or were chosen to participate in the First Annual Regional Science Fair on April 11 at the Sunday River Summit Hotel. Currently, we are learning about biodiversity and are getting ready to start an investigation of the stream behind the school. Students will participate in a citizen science project through Vital Signs, by collecting data about the stream to determine the stream’s health. Students have also been working with Gary Proulx from Bryant Pond 4-H Camp, through the Tech Wizard program, to learn about engineering and electrical circuits. This week they will start to design and construct underwater ROVs that they will test later in the year.

• Announcements

After School Activities:

MKA – Afterschool activities run Monday through Thursday until the late bus. Mural Club, Book Club and weight room are available. Students must have a handwritten note, email or a permission slip in order to attend.

Late Bus – Departs TMS at 5:15 p.m. daily through April break, or until spring sports can be outside regularly.

After School Academy (ASA) – Students can get homework help, redo assignments and/or assessments, or just have extra work time. Each grade level meets after school every Tuesdays until 5 p.m., and students are provided a snack. Students need a note to stay after, including a plan on how they are going home following ASA. Middle school students also have the option of attending Saturday School from 8 to 11 a.m. for additional academic help and work time, as well.

Box Tops for Education – Please save your Box Tops for Education labels and have your students turn them in with their RAP teachers. The collection days are the last Wednesdays of every month. If you don’t have a student at TMS, but would like to support our students, Box Tops can be collected and dropped off in the Middle School office at your convenience. Our Student Leadership is taking on the task of clipping and counting this year for us. Thank you.

The Giving Closet – TMS and the NorthStar Program created a clothing and accessory “store” where everything is free. THS/TMS students are encouraged to check in with Mrs. Mastroianni, our school counselor; Mrs. Luetje, our dean of students; or Lyndsey Smith, our 4-H Youth Mentor; for an appointment. The closet will also be open during all three lunch blocks twice a month. Feel free to contact us for information. Donations of new toiletries, hair accessories and makeup are always appreciated, and can come through the Middle School office.

• Reminders

Students need to be HOWLs eligible in order to attend events such as activity nights and PTA-sponsored movies.

Students need notes from home in order to stay after school for clubs, to attend ASA and/or to use the weight room.

Bus notes are required in writing (written note or email) for any student who is riding a bus to a location other than the one they are regularly picked up at each morning.

• Important dates to remember:

April 15-19 – Spring Vacation.

April 22 – TMS PTA Muffin Monday.

April 25-28 – Spring Drama Production (TMS and THS students).

April 26-28 – Eighth Grade MEA Science testing.

April 26 – April Stars Assembly, 11:45 a.m.

April 27 and 28 – Telstar Mural Painting.

May 2 and 3 – Toe Tappin’ Jazz Recital.

Continue to check out our TMS website regularly. We are always adding new features and it is a great place to remain informed of TMS news, game schedules, homework, grade level calendars, morning announcements, parent newsletters and upcoming events, at tms.sad44.org. Thank you for your continued support

