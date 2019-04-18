GREENWOOD — Marty Letourneau-Murphy and Shane Murphy, of Greenwood, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Broderick Micheal Francis Letourneau-Murphy, at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway.
Broderick joins his older brother, Blake Letourneau-Murphy, 3; and his older sister, Elsie Letourneau-Murphy, 2.
His maternal grandparents are Shannon and Brian Letourneau, of Greenwood; and Missy and Keith Black, of Leeds. Broderick’s paternal grandparents are Cindy and Orvil Dana, of Greenwood; and Jolene and Francis Andre, of Leeds.
