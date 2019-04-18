To the Editor:

What does a smile mean? What does a new set of dentures mean to an individual?

It can mean a change in a person’s life, an increased ability to work, and a huge improvement in self-esteem.

The Smile Fund sale is coming April 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Parish Congregational Church UCC in Bethel. The proceeds go completely to dentures for adults who are seeking employment or wanting to improve their lives.

Bring any items (books, toys, tools, gardening supplies) you don’t want and no longer need to the church basement between April 22-25. Afternoons are a better time, so as not to interfere with the Montessori program.

Healthy smiles are important to all people, regardless of age, gender or economic standing. The Smile Fund, established in 2004 by West Parish Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, is dedicated to helping adults in the SAD 44 area who are in need of dentures.

Dentures are expensive and often not covered by insurance. The Smile Fund helps those for whom financial resources are not available. Too often the smile is forgotten. And the lack of a smile and the self-confidence from the lack of a healthy mouth means someone isn’t able to get work.

Contact the church for information about the Smile Fund; or to submit an application for aid, call 824-2689 or mail to P.O. Box 23, Bethel, ME 04217. All applications are confidential.

Jane Chandler

Bryant Pond

< Previous

Next >

filed under: