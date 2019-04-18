TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a nonjudgemental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For information, call Mary at 743-6992 or 461-1010.

Survivors

MAINE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate. These services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings, and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For information, visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns; the dates depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1 to 4 p.m., meeting at area locations. The outings are free and open to all. Email Terry at [email protected] for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, request to be placed on the email notification list, sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms, or text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia – and paying out of pocket or unable to afford home care – can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway at 205 Main St.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5 to 18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas. Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For information or to request a disability accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099 or email [email protected]; or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop is full of really nice things, with more coming in all the time. The shop needs people to help out an hour or two, anytime. For information, call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — Kids’ Korner, at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St., is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. Clothing in boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T is needed. For information, call Donna Marshall at 515-0595 or email [email protected]

Cancer support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by, call 890-0329, or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or beginner.

Quilt Society

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board; and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needlecrafts, or they may join in on church projects.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library hosts craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for those ages 6 to adult. Future crafts include bleach T-shirts, succulent plant pots and photo blocks. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and are made possible by a grant from the Maine Public Library Fund. The fund is generated by contributions through the Maine income tax check-off for public libraries. For information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994, or email [email protected]

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church St. Meetings are open to all veterans. For information, call 595-7324.

Texas Hold ’em

PARIS — The AMVETS monthly Texas Hold ’em poker tournaments are held from 5 p.m. to midnight on the first Friday of the month at the American Legion Hall. The event is open to the public. The Auxiliary’s food concession is open from 5 p.m. until the end of second break. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Buy-in is usually $50 with a license fee of $5 and an optional $5 High Hand.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The new summer hours, effective April 3 at the Swap Shop, at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station, are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Social group

PARIS — Too much spare time? Would you like to make new friends, meet new people? This is an informal group for adults who want to meet new people and form connections to their community. The group meets from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays at the Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. The entrance is on Church Street. Bring your friends.

Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For information, call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St. For information, call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory offers Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. The events are free. For information, visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, or the observatory’s Facebook page; or email [email protected]

Yoga classes

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer yoga classes at the Otisfield Town Office. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. for an hour and 15 minutes. For information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc., call Anne at 539-9101, Ext. 2.

Class reunions

POLAND SPRING — Oxford Hills High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Poland Spring Water Museum (www.polandspringresort.com). A hot buffet, catered by Poland Spring Inn, will be served at 1 p.m. The cost is $35 per person. Checks may be payable to “OHHS Class of 1969-Jean Delamater” and sent to Jean Delamater, 424 Pleasant St., Oxford, ME 04270. RSVP by July 1, by email at [email protected], or call Sandy Roderick at 539-2697.

NORWAY — The 45th reunion of the Class of 1974 will be held Aug. 10 at Norway Country Club. Be sure they have your mailing and/or email address. Email [email protected] with your information.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities – chemical-free and family/community-focused – from 6 to 8 p.m. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights, open mic karaoke, and free pizza, popcorn and drinks. A Good Friday simple service will be held Friday, April 19. The service will include a simple meal, message and sharing of bread and juice. On Friday, April 26, there will be no evening activity, as the Grange will be set up for the 3-C Clothing giveaway that will be held Saturday the 27th from 8 a.m. to noon. The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, The Norway Grange, and the community. For information or to volunteer, call A-J Alexander at 461-3093 or email [email protected]

Widows group

OTISFIELD — The Widows Resource Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the Otisfield Town Office Annex, 403 State Route 121, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Refreshments are served. The group helps connect area widows with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. The first meeting is to access the wants and needs of those present. Future meetings will try to address the findings from this first meeting. Attend this first meeting to help shape future meetings. This is not a club and you will be able to find the subject time and place on Otisfieldme.gov website; click Calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend. Some meetings may be at private homes. For example, the meeting would take place at a residence when we are learning how to do an oil change. For information, call Shirley at 627-4458, or visit www.otisfieldme.gov and click the calendar for details.

Maundy Thursday

PARIS — There will be a Maundy Thursday service today, April 18, at the First Congregational Church, East Main St., South Paris. A fish chowder supper will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reading of the Passion story and communion. The community is invited.

Egg hunt

OTISFIELD — There will be an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Otisfield Town Office, for children ages 1 to 12.

Easter services

OXFORD — An Easter sunrise service will be held at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, at the Grace Fellowship Church, off Aspen Avenue, Oxford. This will be followed by breakfast. Dress warmly, and all are welcome. For information, call Pastor Waterhouse at 966-1279.

PARIS — Easter sunrise service at First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris, will be shared with His Church in Oxford. Gather at the church at 6 a.m. to go together to the service location at Brimstone Corner. After the service, there will be a free breakfast at the church. The traditional Easter worship service is at 10 a.m. The church is accessible. Sunday services are broadcast live on FM 96.9 and AM 1450.

WATERFORD — North Waterford Congregational Church will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. on the Town Beach at Keoka Lake, Waterford. This will be a joint service with the Waterford and Harrison Congregational churches. A community breakfast will follow at the Waterford Church. At 10 a.m., a full Easter service will be held at the North Waterford Church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery. All are welcome.

WATERFORD — The United Parish, Congregational Church of Harrison, and North Bridgton UCC, will hold an Easter sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. on April 21, at Keoka Lake in Waterford with the Waterford and North Waterford churches. Breakfast will follow at the Wilkins House. Worship celebrating the Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. at the United Parish, 77 Main St., Harrison. Worship will feature special trumpet music and the bell choir will ring.

Book Club

PARIS — The Paris Library Book Club will hold its monthly discussion night on Tuesday, April 23, at the Paris Public Library. Join the group for a discussion of “White Teeth” by Zadie Smith. The library has copies available for you to borrow. For information, call the library at 743-6994.

Heritage Society

PARIS — The Finnish Heritage Society of Maine will hold its annual membership meeting and potluck at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at the FinnAm Hall in West Paris. All members are encouraged to attend. Bring your favorite dish to share, elect officers, and learn about this year’s planned events.

Finnish Cemetery

PARIS — The Finnish Cemetery Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Mission Congregational Church, Church Street, West Paris. Reports will be given and officers will be elected. All persons having connections with the cemetery are urged to attend. If you are interested in joining the association, please join us; we would love to welcome some new members.

Ticket auction

NORWAY — Christ Episcopal Church will hold a Ticket Auction on Saturday, May 4, at the Norway Fire Station on Beal Street. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the auction is at noon. There will be over 300 items, a 50/50, dollar table and much more. Join in for fun, food and laughter.

Kiwanis

NORWAY — The Norway-Paris Kiwanis Club will present “Saturday Night in the Hills” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Granite Ridge Estate Barn, 65 Delano Dr., Norway. The event includes a four-course dinner, music, live and silent auctions, and entertainment provided by OHMPAA. The cost is $50 per person and there will be a cash bar. There will be a shuttle service from the Norway Town Office at 5:15 p.m. For information or tickets, call Mary Anna Palmer at 539-4800 or Tina Croteau at 393-3612.

Card class

PARIS — An all-occasion card class with Stampin’ Up demonstrator Kathryn Pulsifer will be held Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church at 17 East Main St., South Paris. This is a fundraiser for the Seneca Club of the Paris Public Library. The cost is $30 and includes beverages, snacks and all class materials to make 18 cards. Registration deadline is May 1. For information or to register, call Kathy at 890-6874 or email [email protected]

Socrates Café

BRIDGTON — The Socrates Café, a local discussion group, will meet Monday, May 6, at the Bridgton Community Center. Meet and greet will be from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m., and the discussion will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “What Is The Future Of Water?”. The moderator will be Earl Morse. Light refreshments will be provided. For information, call 583-6957.

Ticket auction

PARIS — A benefit ticket auction will be held Saturday, May 11, at the South Paris Fire Hall on Western Avenue. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the drawing starts at 1 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Scholarship Fund in memory of Edna Millett. Refreshments will be sold and there will also be a 50/50 drawing, a $1 ticket table and grab bags. For information, call Carol Cole at 890-7769. Mention this notice and get a free ticket for the $1 table.

Diabetes

BRIDGTON — An outpatient diabetes self-management program series will be held at Bridgton Hospital on Tuesday, May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, May 16, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 23, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This series of three evening classes is designed to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease. To make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 647-6064.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5 to 6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For information, call the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — All are welcome to the free Community Goodwill potluck supper served at 6 p.m. on the first Friday of the month at the Hartford Town Hall. For information, call 388-2510.

WATERFORD — Please join us today for a community potluck supper at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill in Waterford Flat at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Hosts will be the Butteralls, Carol Madsen, and Ted Gerber. Bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to share with old friends and new acquaintances you will meet. The Wilkins House is next door to the Waterford Congregational Church in Waterford Flat. Everyone is welcome.

PARIS — There will be a boiled dinner with corned beef and ham on Saturday, April 20, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 58 East Main St., in South Paris.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves free luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. For information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation hosts a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at noon, followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. The suggested donation is $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. Saturdays at the Norway Grange, Whitman Street.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion, 41 Elm St., serves breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

