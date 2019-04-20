LEWISTON – Henry O. Gervais, 93, of Lewiston, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

Henry, son of the late Joseph Emile Gervais and Marie Parent Gervais Bosse, was born in Lewiston on September 8, 1925. He attended local schools and, at the age of seventeen, enlisted in the marines to be part of WWII. During his time in the military he was an ambulance driver, experiencing the results of the battle of Iwo Jima. Upon returning from the service, he became a long time member of the American Legion Post 22.

On July 13, 1957, he married Rita Berube and remained in Lewiston raising their two children. Henry worked in the construction business and was a loyal and talented employee for Bert Bonneau, Jerry Pelletier, Hebert & Son’s, and for many personal clients. Henry was best known, and sought after, for his sheet rock/plastering, wall paper hanging and painting skills.

Henry is survived by his two children, daughter, Lorraine Marchetti and her husband Robert of Connecticut, and son, Paul Gervais and his wife Sherry Baker Gervais also of Conneticut; five grandchildren, Christine, Lauren and Katie Marchetti and Amanda and Andre Gervais; and many nieces and nephews, notably Marcel Caron and David Gervais who frequently visited with him. Besides his parents, Henry was predeceased by his wife Rita, and all of his brothers and sisters, Joseph, Lucien, Robert, Raymond, Beatrice, Irene and Priscilla.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Maison Marcotte and D’Youville Pavilion.

There will be a memorial service held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Rd., Lewiston, ME, 04240 at 11 a.m. Condolences, donations and services can be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the:

St. Dominic Academy Annual Fund

121 Gracelawn Rd.

Auburn, ME, 04210

in support of student scholarships

(class of 1977 and 1980)

