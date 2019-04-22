LISBON FALLS – Susan Harrington 71, passed away comfortably in her home on April 2, 2019 with her loving husband, Steven Harrington, by her side. They shared 38 wonderful years together. Born in Lewiston, she was the daughter of Ralph and Theresa Clark. She graduated in 1966 from Edward Little High School and was employed at Lepage Bakery and The Sun Journal in customer service.

She was a member of the Countryside Dancers. She thoroughly enjoyed dancing, jigsaw puzzles, gardening and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her extremely patient personality and loving disposition.

Susan is survived by her husband, Steven M. Harrington; two sons, Charles Masselli Jr and partner, Laura Grenier, David Masselli and fiancée, Sally Troiano; bonus daughter, Ann Wrigley and husband, James; grandchildren, Ethan Masselli and fiancée, David Martinez, Adam Gunn, Thomas Eckhardt and wife, Kayla, Bryttney Harrington, Tyler Harrington, Jacob Eckhardt and wife, Madison, Justin Harrington, Haylee Eckhardt, Lucas Masselli, and Easton Masselli; daughter-in-law, Amy Kantz; great-grandchildren, Josifina Eckhardt, Jasper Eckhardt and Tobias Eckhardt. She was predeceased by bonus son, Adam Harrington.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls. Following the service, a celebration of Susan’s life will be held at the Lisbon Left Hand Club on Wagg Road, Lisbon. Casual dress is fine.

Please visit www.TheCrosmanFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

The Maine Cancer Society,

170 US Route 1 Suite 250,

Falmouth, ME 04105.

