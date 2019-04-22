SOUTH PARIS – Mr. Timothy R. Harkness, 75, died Thursday April 18, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.

Born in Rumford on July 1, 1943, he was the son of Roy Belding and Ruth Harkness. He attended local schools. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1966. He worked as an Electrician for IP Mill where he made many friends.

Survivors include three daughters, Cynthia Snell and her husband John of Mexico, Christine Cochran Robichaud of Temple, and Crystal Hopson and her husband Alvin of Virginai, a son Neil Harkness and his wife Jennifer of Ohio, stepdaughter Amanda Putnam and her husband Ryan of Peru; two brothers Jeff Kennedy of Florida and Gary Kennedy and his wife Marian of Florida; and eight grandchildren.

Friends and relatives are invited to sign the online guest book and share pleasant memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, ME. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral 12-2 p.m., Thursday prior to the funeral.

filed under: