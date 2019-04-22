DENMARK — The Denmark Arts Center will begin its summer advanced guitar workshop series on Tuesday, June 18. The sessions will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Following a 30-minute lecture on an advanced topic, the workshop will have at least a 10-minute-a-person one-on-one period for answering questions. The sessions will be held the third Tuesday of each month: June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

Instructor will be Gary Polhemus, a trained jazz, rock and classical guitarist for over 50 years

Topics will include advanced picking styles, dynamics, chord theory, scales and modes. The sessions will provide an opportunity to network with other guitarists. Cost is $50. Register online, by mail or email. For more information email [email protected]

