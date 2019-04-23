LEWISTON – Laurier A. Pepin, 70, of Lewiston, Maine passed on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, after a short illness.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Marie Pepin; and three brothers, Roger, Richard and Albert.

He is survived by a brother, Marc; and sister, Elise, four children: Laurier Jr., Laurie, Amanda, and Lance; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Sarah Pepin

Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. Through the years he enjoyed many walks in the woods, and wet many a fly on the water. He will be missed.

Funeral services will be held April 26, 9 a.m., at Holy Family Church, followed by the committal at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at noon.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: