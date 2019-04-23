CHESTERVILLE – Dennis M. Fetterhoff “Bud”, 91, of Chesterville, passed away at his home Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dennis was born in Trade City, Penn. May, 3, 1927, the son of Walter and Dolly (Van Horn) Fetterhoff. He attended school in Trade City, Pa. and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1948. He married Cecilia “Evelyn” Henderson in 1953, she passed in 1995. He worked in the Steam Plant as a Boiler operator, retiring in 1992 from Otis Paper Mill.

He was an active outdoorsman, enjoying hunting. He was an avid golfer and bowler until recent years, being very proud of his holes in one!

Dennis is survived by his children, Scott Fetterhoff (Jacquelyn), Pamela Krupp (Robert Frost) and Paula St. Germain (Phillip); eight grandchildren, Amanda, Joel, Bobbie, Billie, Nathan, Jana, Sara, and Danielle; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Pearl Fern, Annabelle Schurr and Robert Fetterhoff; a special nephew, Donald Fetterhoff and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his wife; siblings, Norman Fetterhoff, Ruby Swarmer, Elmer “Short” Fetterhoff, Charles “Bruce” Fetterhoff, and an infant brother, Donald, brothers-in-law, Harold “Peanut” Schurr, Clarence “Boots” Swarmer and a sister-in-law, Romaine “Tootie” Fetterhoff.

Visitation will be held Saturday April 27, from 1-2 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A funeral service and comfort reception will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in N. Tonawanda, N.Y., June 1, at 1 p.m. with military honors. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

