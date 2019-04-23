LIVERMORE – Lois E. Keene, 86, of Turner, passed away at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Livermore, Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a long battle with colon cancer. She was born in Turner on Aug. 6, 1932, the daughter of the late, Carroll Mason and Bernice (Lee) Mason. She attended school in Turner.

On Dec. 2, 1950, in Livermore, she married Franklin A. Keene. They lived in Livermore until his passing on Aug.17, 1978. Lois worked for Turner Egg Farm for many years and then worked at Zayres, Kings and Ames department stores. She retired in 2002.

She enjoyed country music, gardening, feeding and watching the birds.

She is survived by a son, David Keene and his wife, Christine of Turner; twin daughters, Arlene Fish and her husband, Dennis of Livermore, Carlene Goudreau and her husband, Mike of Lewiston; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Mason and Phil Mason and his wife, Diane, two sisters, Marceline Walton and Diane Childs.

She was predeceased a son, Wayne Keene; brother, Doug Mason, sister-in-law, Eleanor Mason and brother-in-law Delbert Walton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses from Androscoggin Home Health Care for the wonderful care they gave. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service and interment will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 10 at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

