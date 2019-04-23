LISBON FALLS – Malcolm George Huston died early Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at home in Lisbon Falls, with his family by his side. He was born March 29, 1926 in Lisbon Falls, the son of Florence (Pelley) and Carroll B. Huston. He spent a great deal of his youth with his grandmother, Lillian “Nana” Huston, and her brother, Lee “Uncle Lee” Small.

He attended Lisbon Falls schools and went into the Army in 1944. He served in Okinawa and South Korea in the 10th Army- 24 Corps. When honorably discharged in 1946, it was from the United States Military Government in South Korea.

After the war, he worked for Railway Express, and later for Anthony Dumas at Builders Supply House, where he met his wife, Jeanne Dumas (Anthony’s daughter). He also built and operated the first car wash in Brunswick. He later worked for Walter Huston, learning the electrical trade. In the early sixties, he founded Huston and Frena Electric which he ran with his wife, Jeanne, until 1976, when he sold it to his brother, Norm. Later, he worked at George Huston Electric until he retired at the age of eighty, though he continued to work for many more years, wiring houses and installing generators.

He was the charter president of the Lisbon Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), and also a past president of the Lisbon Lobster Club. He was also a member of of the Pejepscot Sno-Chiefs.

George and Jeanne were married on July 16, 1955 and spent almost 64 years together.

He is survived by Jeanne, of Lisbon Falls; children, Lee Huston and partner, Roben Booker of Brunswick, son, Ronald Huston and wife, Susan of Bowdoin, daughters, Anne Huston and Cathy Case of Lisbon Falls. He is survived by grandchildren, Eric, Jill, Sean, Alex, Liam, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Braiden, Shawna and Dana Lee; and great-great-granddaughter Bodhi. He is survived by siblings, Donald Huston, John Huston, Norman Lamphere, Gwen Stebbins, Donna Pelkey, and Doreen Huston.

He was predeceased by his son, Paul; grandson, Ryan; and siblings, Carroll, Beverly, Marjorie, Tom and Linda.

George’s family is very grateful for the wonderful care the good people of Beacon Hospice gave to Dad.

George’s life will be celebrated with a graveside service at Hillside Cemetery, on April 27, at 11 a.m., followed by light refreshments at the Marion T Morse Community Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives 25 Tamps St., Lewiston, www.funeralalternatives.net

We love you Dad, and hope you’re up there riding motorcycles with Paul and Ryan.

In lieu of flowers, Dad requested donations to the Friends of the Lisbon Library, or to the Shiloh Chapel in Durham.

