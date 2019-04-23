Last month, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., gave an address at a banquet hosted by the Council of American-Islamic Relations, in which she stated that on 9/11 “some people did something.” Contrariwise, she characterized the recent shootings at two New Zealand mosques as “that tragic nightmare.”

Excuse me: On 9/11, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, their bodies obliterated at the hands of 19 religiously deluded Islamic terrorists; at the Twin Towers an estimated 200 victims chose to jump to their deaths rather than be incinerated; tens of thousands who lost loved ones on that day have been permanently haunted by grief; and the towers themselves, which took $900 million and five years to construct, were reduced to rubble.

In the New Zealand tragedy, on the other hand, 50 Muslim worshipers were killed by one white supremacist and two mosques were damaged. Mourners of those victims are surely many, but their number pales in comparison to the number of mourners of 9/11 victims. Yet the horrors of that day don’t warrant being called a tragic nightmare, in Omar’s judgment. Her characterization of 9/11 as a mere “something” is obscene — topped off by assigning blame to President Trump (no fan here) for the New Zealand massacre, while refusing to call out the breathtaking creeps responsible for 9/11.

The New York Post’s cover photo of April 11, showing the Twin Towers engulfed in flames and captioned “Here’s your something” was perfectly on point. So sue me. The studiedly serene representative had it coming.

William LaRochelle, Lewiston