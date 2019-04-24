Cribbage league results

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League, week of April 18, are:

First place, Val Madore and Henry Maheux; second place, Roland Bosse and Terry Chambers; third place, Dick Dennis and Fran St. Pierre; fourth place, Maurice Gagne and Don Haley; and fifth place, Mickie Farnum and Bob Oliver.

State delegates’ public office hours

LEWISTON — Lewiston’s delegation to the Maine State House will hold public office hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Couture Room at the library.

The delegation includes Sen. Nate Libby, Senate majority leader, and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, all of whom will be in attendance. Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

The delegation will give updates on its work on various policy committees and the legislative session more broadly. All are welcome to attend. To RSVP on Facebook, visit http://bit.ly/lewistonofficehours.

Public office hours will be held monthly throughout the year on the fourth Saturday of each month. Exceptions to this are May, when they will be held on the third Saturday, to allow for recognition of Memorial Day and December, when the fourth Saturday falls in the middle of the holiday season. The dates are: April 27, May 18, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26 and Nov. 23.

Grange to host society presentation

POLAND — Excelsior Grange will host a presentation by Erik Petersons, member of the Mechanic Falls Historical Society, on the history of the Mechanic Falls paper mill at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Grange Hall, 446 Harris Hill Road.

The presentation will include photos and artifacts from the 1850s to the present. The mill has impacted the area throughout its history. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. The Grange will provide refreshments.

For more information, call 207-998-2301.

Lewiston Bridge Club to play

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Bridge Club plays at 9 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays in the Seniors’ Room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

A partner is always guaranteed and all bridge players are welcomed.

For more information, call 207-754-1431.

Drumming group making a beat

LEWISTON — The Hand Drumming Group plays from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of the month, at Trinity Church, 247 Bates St.

All levels and styles of drummers can play, and they can bring their own instrument or try one of the club’s drums. The cost to play is by donation.

Food pantry seeks donations

AUBURN — The High Street Congregational Church Food Pantry has ongoing needs for the following items: peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, canned meats, canned fruit, dry cereal, baking items, soup, crackers and toilet paper.

Auburn United Methodist Church collects items for the pantry. Donations may be brought to 439 Park Ave.

For more information, donate by calling 207-782-3972.

Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm Street for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting.

The group meetis at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church.

There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

