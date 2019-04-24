LEWISTON – I lost my best friend, the love of my life of 62 years. We know you are in a better place, but it’s not easy to accept. You were the best father our three sons could have had.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1937 in Lewiston, the son of the late Clarence Hinkley Sr. and Harriet (Young) Hinkley. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Reserves for seven years. In his younger years, he served the town of Sabattus as the code enforcement officer and plumbing and electrical inspector. He retired from BIW after 45 years of dedicated service as an engineer and designer. He will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his loving wife, Simone of Sabattus; his three children, Clarence “Skip” and his wife, Jennifer of Richmond, Guy and his wife, Stacey of Winthrop and Lee and his wife, Jaynne of Monmouth. He also leaves behind his sister, Marilyn Austin and her husband, Paul of Topsham; along with his grandchildren, Jamie Hinkley of Lewiston, Amber Jade and her husband, Bjorn Coyne of Winthrop, Shelbie Braithwood and her husband, Andy of Winthrop; his great-grandchildren, Isabelle Berry, Sophia Hinkley, Elyse and Jac-lynne Hinkley and Emma and Bradley Braithwood; and two very special cousins, Carolyn Robertson and Brother Irenee Richard who were always there for us when we needed extra support. He loved all of his cousins.

We wish to thank the Sabattus Police, Emergency Care Unit, CMMC ICU and all of the nurses. You are a super group.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday April 27 at 12 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 135 in Sabattus. All are welcome to attend to share stories and memories of Clarence. Interment will take place at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to

Saint Martin de Porres,

23 Bartlett St.,

Lewiston, ME 04240.

