TURNER – Jason W. Cyr Sr., 53, a resident of Turner, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1966, in Lewiston, the son of Robert Cyr and Jean (Teague) Cyr. He attended school in Lewiston.

On July 4, 2009, he married Christine Dudley. He worked for the Androscoggin Mill and Verso on the #3 paper machine. He was recently employed by Tex Tech Industries in North Monmouth. Jason was a member of the Turner Timberland ATV Club. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, camping in New Vineyard and watching his grandson race his dirt bike.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Cyr of Turner; his son, Jason W. Cyr II of Turner, his daughters, Natasha Douglass and her companion, Joseph Austin of Turner, Desirae Cyr of Turner, Alyssa Webster and her husband, Chris of Sumner; five grandchildren, Ryder Cyr, Raelin Childs, Isabelle and Wyett Austin and Arianna Glass; his sisters, Linda Lafayette of Lisbon and Sandra Nadeau of Albuquerque, N.M. and his brother, David Charpentier of Sabattus. He was predeceased by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

