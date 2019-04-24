AUBURN – Stephen R. Rioux, 60, of Monmouth, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 3, 1958, son of Roger and Emelda “Millie” Rioux of Auburn. Steve graduated from Edward Little High School and went on to work many different jobs including driving truck for Bickford Transportation, owning and operating Rioux’s Restaurant and eventually Center Ice Sports Bar in Sabattus. He loved to spend time hunting and fly fishing, which he did most at his favorite place in Kennebago. But most of all he loved being with his two boys doing various activities such as playing pond hockey and card games. Steve also liked being with his grandson, his pride and joy. He was also known for telling many stories and jokes to his friends and loved ones. He is survived by his son, Nolan and wife, Kayla, along with their son, Ryder and another son on the way; son, Mack and fiancé, Bria; Tammy Rioux, Nolan and Mack’s mom; brothers, Rick and wife, Janet, Paul and wife, Pam and Don and wife, Jackie; sisters, Joanne and husband, John D. and Terry and husband, Don W.; along with many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by both of his parents. On line condolences can be shared with family at http://www.advantageportland.com.

